Rays' Mike Brosseau insists 'no revenge' after clobbering 2 homers vs. Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Mike Brosseau got a leg up on the New York Yankees on Wednesday night – one day after getting buzzed by an Aroldis Chapman fastball.

Brosseau hit two home runs against the Yankees in the Rays’ 5-2 victory. Brosseau hit his first in the first inning off starter Jordan Montgomery – a two-run shot. His second was a solo homer off Jonathan Holder in the fourth inning.

RAYS' KEVIN CASH ISSUES APPARENT THREAT AFTER YANKEES' AROLDIS CHAPMAN BUZZES BATTER

The home runs come a day after Brosseau was nearly hit in the head with a Chapman fastball in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game. The incident resulted in suspensions for Chapman and managers Kevin Cash and Aaron Boone.

While Brosseau would finish 2-for-5, he said after the game he didn’t consider it to be revenge.

“No revenge,” he said. “We put everything behind us. We came today to play ball and to win a series and finish on a high note (in the) regular season against these guys.”

PIRATES TO WEAR NO. 21 ON SEPT. 9 TO HONOR ROBERTO CLEMENTE

Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, who was serving as the interim manager for Cash, said after the game that Brosseau’s home run was “emotional.”

“A lot of us had tears in our eyes, a special moment for him we’ll never forget. Just goes to show the willpower that that guy has to move on, to put it behind him and play his game,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There were no more sparks flying between the two teams. But in the fifth inning, Yankees pitcher Ben Heller hit Rays batter Hunter Renfroe with a pitch. Heller was subsequently ejected.

Tampa Bay is now 8-2 against New York this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.