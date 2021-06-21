Rays to call up Wander Franco to the bigs, will be only active player born in 2001

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to call up Wander Franco to the big leagues ahead of the start of their series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Franco, a shortstop, is widely considered to be the best minor league prospect in baseball and with him brings a load of firepower to the Tampa Bay lineup. He joined the Rays’ farm system in 2018 as a 17-year-old and quickly made his way through the ranks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 39 games for Triple-A Durham, he has hit seven home runs, recorded 35 RBIs and hit .315. He has a slugging percentage of .586 and an OPS of .954.

The Rays announced the decision to call up Franco to the big-league roster on Sunday.

While Franco’s stats speak for themselves, there is one piece of information that won’t show up in the box score. Franco will be the first player born in 2001 to make his debut.

ANDY REID LOOK-ALIKE MAKES APPEARANCE AT ROYALS GAME, STUNS FANS

Franco was born on March 1, 2001, in the Dominican Republic. He will be in a league of his own in that regard.

As young as the Rays are, they remain one of the best teams in baseball and are going into a matchup with the Red Sox that could determine who leads the American League East.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay is 43-30 this season. Boston is 43-29.