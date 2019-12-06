Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell has profane reaction to team's reported Tommy Pham trade

The Tampa Bay Rays appeared to irk one of their best players Thursday night.

Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner, did not seem too happy after learning of reports his teammate Tommy Pham was getting traded to the San Diego Padres. MLB.com reported that the Rays were close to trading Pham and Jake Cronenworth for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards.

Snell was on his Twitch live stream playing video games when reports of the trade broke.

WARNING PROFANE LANGUAGE

“We gave Pham up for Renfroe and a damn slapd--k prospect?” he said.

Snell later admitted he may have gone overboard with his initial reaction.

“I’m not trying to belittle a minor leaguer,” he said, according to Yahoo Sports. “It’s just super-rude toward that guy. That kid didn’t deserve me calling him a slapd--k, let’s be honest ... Tommy’s the man, bro. It’s just hella stupid.”

Pham played 139 games for the Rays last season. He hit .273 with a .818 OPS. He hit 21 home runs and had a career-high 33 doubles. Tampa Bay acquired him in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2018 season.

Renfroe was with the Padres for four seasons. He hit .216 with a .778 OPS. He had a career-high 33 home runs last season.

Tampa Bay also received Edwards – who is among MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects. The infielder reached Single-A Advanced in the minor leagues last season. He hit .301 with a .716 OPS and had five doubles in 46 games at that level.

Cronenworth, who is heading to San Diego, can pitch and play in the infield. He hit .334 with a .949 OPS and had four home runs at Triple-A last season. He also had a 2.45 ERA in seven pitching appearances.