Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens sign Marlon Humphrey to contract extension

Last season, he was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for the first time

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year contract extension Thursday.

Humphrey will be with Baltimore through the 2026 season. The financial terms weren’t disclosed. ESPN reported that his deal is worth $98.75 million, which would make him the second-highest-paid cornerback behind Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.

CARDINALS' DEANDRE HOPKINS HOPES TO BUY OLD PLANTATIONS AROUND HIS HOMETOWN

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a news release. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) causes Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. Baltimore recovered and scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) causes Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. Baltimore recovered and scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

“These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens.”

Moriarity is the team's VP of football operations, and Segal is Humphrey's agent.

GRUDEN: RAIDERS PLAYERS MADE 'MISTAKE' NOT WEARING MASKS

The 24-year-old Humphrey has been one of the best defensive backs since entering the league.

Last season, he was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for the first time. He finished with three interceptions, three fumbles recovered, and 65 tackles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This year, he already had one forced fumble and one interception to his credit.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports