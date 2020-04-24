Ravens select Patrick Queen with No. 28 pick of NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker Patrick Queen with the No. 28 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Queen is a ferocious linebacker who is going to add some depth at the position going forward. The Ravens already had one of the best defenses last season and putting Queen in the mix will certainly bolster things in the linebacking corps for Baltimore.

Queen is listed at 6-foot and 229 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he was measured as having 31 5/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He ran an unofficial 4.5 40-yard dash, and he had a 35.0 vertical jump.

Queen is the next best linebacker from LSU after K’Lavon Chaisson. The Tigers are historically known for producing top players at the position, most recently with Kwon Alexander of the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, and Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

Queen started in 11 out of 14 games during his junior season. He was third on the team with 77 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He intercepted a pass and returned it 16 yards late in the second quarter against Alabama, which set up an LSU touchdown that gave the Tigers a 33-13 lead at halftime against their archrivals.

He had nine or more tackles three times during his college career, and he had one sack or more in three games, including the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in 2019.

Baltimore was 14-2 last season and earned home-field advantage in the playoffs.