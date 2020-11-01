Ravens' Ronnie Stanley suffers apparent leg injury days after signing massive contract

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley was carted off the field and his leg was put into an air cast during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stanley went down in the second quarter in major pain. Players from both teams came from the sideline to see Stanley off.

Stanley is a hugely important offensive lineman for the Ravens. He was coming into the 2020 season off First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections during the 2019 season.

He was rewarded for his play last week with a lengthy and lucrative contract extension. Baltimore announced a five-year extension for Stanley. ESPN reported it was worth $98.75 million, making him the second-highest-paid left tackle in football.

“I'm very appreciative just to the whole organization, specifically Ozzie [Newsome, former Ravens GM] drafting me with the sixth pick [in 2016] and having faith when I know people were in his ear trying to persuade him other ways,” Stanley said. “I'm just really happy that I could prove him right.”

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta added: “Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.”

It’s unclear what type of injury Stanley suffered.