Baltimore Ravens' Robert Griffin III fails to land coronavirus joke on social media

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III tried to find the lighthearted side of the coronavirus pandemic, but most of social media wasn’t having any of it.

Griffin joked about the coronavirus, playing off the theory that someone eating a bat initially caused the outbreak.

“Whoever said one person can’t change the world never ate an undercooked bat,” Griffin tweeted.

However, the joke didn’t land with most of Twitter and some of his fans came after him in his mentions.

Griffin later tweeted to his followers they shouldn’t forget how to laugh and smile while everyone is dealing with the bigger issue – trying to get through the pandemic.

“Right now the world is in chaos but don’t forget to try to laugh, smile and love. Why? Because in one way or another, the world is always in chaos and you haven’t let it stop you before,” he wrote before adding, “Just make sure you do it inside.”

The Ravens backup is entering his third season with the team. He appeared in seven games last season for Baltimore. He threw for 225 passing yards and one touchdown. He also won the only game he started in.

Griffin, a former No. 2 overall pick, has played with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns during his career.