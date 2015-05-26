Ravens re-sign Forsett

Owings Mills, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - The Baltimore Ravens re-signed running back Justin Forsett to a three-year contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but it was reported to be worth $9 million.

Forsett, 29, reached his first career Pro Bowl in 2014 when he ran for 1,266 yards on 235 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He entered the season third on the depth chart, but following the release of Ray Rice and injuries to Bernard Pierce, Forsett played well enough to earn and maintain a starting role.

In seven seasons with the Ravens, Jaguars, Texans, Colts and Seahawks, Forsett has totaled 2,958 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground while adding 1,113 receiving yards and a score on 159 catches.