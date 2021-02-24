Ravens' Matthew Judon threatens to release photos of ESPN reporter at strip club after Twitter spat

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon wasn’t happy with ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley's reporting of his contract negotiations with the franchise, so he decided to threaten to release old photos of Hensley in a strip club on Wednesday.

"I know ya’ll don’t because I just found out this year but you have about a month to sign a long term deal after being franchised tagged," Judon wrote on his Instagram story. "If a deal doesn’t get done in that time. Ain’t no deal or no talking between the two parties. @jamison.hensley so I’m waiting on your ESPN sourced apology or I’m leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the ESPN article, Hensley wrote about Judon and other Ravens players who are eligible to receive the franchise tag this offseason. Judon retaliated and disagreed with Hensley in tweets posted on Wednesday. Hensley countered by saying that he stood by his reporting.

CHRIS GODWIN WANTS TO STAY WITH BUCS BUT HAS TO CONSIDER EVERYTHING: 'THE GOAL OBVIOUSLY IS TO GET PAID'

"Where @jamisonhensley lying butt at? I got time today," Judon wrote. "Bro you have to stop lying, I know you want clicks and like and wanna be the people’s camp but stop lying. That weak."

Hensley responded: "Hi Matthew. I was told that Ravens offered you a deal similar to Za’Darius’ [Smith] ($16.5M per season) earlier this season and it was declined. If you have a comment, I would certainly add that to the piece. I’ve always been fair with you. Thanks and welcome back to Twitter."

STEELERS PRESIDENT STANDS FIRM ON BEN ROETHLISBERGER'S FUTURE

Judon wrote in a separate tweet: "This isn’t true who told you this if you can’t tell me that we’re all@going to have to think you pulling stuff outta no where."

"I will definitely add your response to the piece," Hensley replied. "If you ever have an issue with any of my reporting, I would be happy to listen and explain. I’ve always aimed to cover you in a respectful manner in your five years in Baltimore. Hope you have a great offseason."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That’s when Judon took his thoughts to Instagram and threatened to release photos of Hensley in a strip club. As of Wednesday night, the Ravens and ESPN haven’t commented on the situation.

Judon finished the 2020 NFL season with 50 total tackles, six sacks and two passes defended.