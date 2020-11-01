Ravens' Matt Judon apologizes for making contact with official during skirmish

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon apologized for accidentally bumping into an official during his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Judon made contact with the official during a skirmish between the two teams. The linebacker was being held back by a coach and trying to pull free when he hit the referee on the arm.

“I would never intentionally make contact with an official," he said in a statement. "I was attempting to free my arm as I was being held back, and I inadvertently contacted the official’s arm.”

Judon was ejected from the game. His statement was released through the team after Baltimore lost to the Steelers, 28-24.

“My emotions were running high in the moment and I take full responsibility for what happened," he said. I need to do a better job of keeping my cool and not doing anything that negatively affects my team.”

Judon did not record a tackle in the game. He may face discipline from the NFL.

He came into the game with two sacks, a forced fumble and 18 tackles on the season. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2019. Last season, he recorded 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 54 tackles – all of which were career highs.

Baltimore fell to 5-2 on the season with the loss. Pittsburgh remained undefeated.