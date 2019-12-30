Baltimore Ravens' Mark Ingram trolls Cleveland Browns over reported request to interview coach

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram trolled the Cleveland Browns on Monday over their reported interest in interviewing offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching job.

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after a disappointing lone season as head coach. Reports surfaced that the Browns were going to request to interview Roman, who has led one of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL this season with Lamar Jackson as the leader under center.

Ingram fired off a tweet in response to an ESPN report.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed later Monday that Browns asked for permission to interview Roman about their head coaching position and that the Ravens will allow the interview to take place. He expected the meeting to take place later in the week.

Roman was promoted to the Ravens’ offensive coordinator position after previously serving as an assistant head coach/tight ends coach. He also engineered the playbook around Jackson, which helped turned the quarterback into an NFL MVP candidate and Baltimore into a 14-2 team.

Jackson recorded 3,127 passing yards and a league-leading 36 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 1,206 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens received the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and have home-field advantage throughout.

The Browns finished 6-10 season after having an incredible amount of hype behind them going into the 2019 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.