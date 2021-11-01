Ravens' Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet, suffers 'non-life-threatening injury'

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a nonlife-threatening injury on Sunday night after being struck by a stray bullet, the team announced Monday.

The Ravens released a statement confirming the incident, adding that he was sent to a local hospital where he received medical care before returning to Baltimore on Monday.

RAVENS’ BROADCAST INTERRUPTED BY FAN TRYING TO CLIMB INTO BOOTH LOOKING FOR A DRINK

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the statement read.

"Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team did not offer any further details, but head coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t believe Harrison’s injury was "severe."

"I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK," he said . "Happy that he's OK and very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It's just a tough situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison, who played at Ohio State, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year. He started six games as a rookie, recording 44 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has started five games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.