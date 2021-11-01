Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens' Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet, suffers 'non-life-threatening injury'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t believe Malik Harrison’s injury was 'severe'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a nonlife-threatening injury on Sunday night after being struck by a stray bullet, the team announced Monday. 

The Ravens released a statement confirming the incident, adding that he was sent to a local hospital where he received medical care before returning to Baltimore on Monday. 

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the statement read. 

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Malik Harrison #40 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in a game  at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

The team did not offer any further details, but head coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t believe Harrison’s injury was "severe." 

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Malik Harrison #40 of the Baltimore Ravens chases down a rusher during the third quarter in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. 

"I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK," he said. "Happy that he's OK and very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It's just a tough situation."

Harrison, who played at Ohio State, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year. He started six games as a rookie, recording 44 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has started five games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com