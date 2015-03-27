Ravens lose Suggs to torn Achilles

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will likely miss the entire 2012 season.

According to 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, Suggs was hurt while playing basketball.

The Ravens' website said the team has been in contact with Suggs, who will visit a specialist early next week.

Suggs was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He helped the Ravens to a record of 12-4 and an AFC North title, recording 14 sacks with 70 tackles, seven forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.