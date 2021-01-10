Ravens' Lamar Jackson blasts through Titans defense for 48-yard touchdown in wild-card playoff game

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson showed why he was among the top quarterbacks in the NFL for the last two years with an impressive rushing touchdown Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

With the team down 7 points in the second quarter, Jackson showcased his speed and ran for a 48-yard touchdown. The Ravens would tie the AFC wild-card game with about 2:32 remaining in the half.

It was the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in NFL playoff history. Colin Kaepernick has the record with a 56-yard touchdown run during the 2012 divisional round against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson was struggling a bit during the first quarter as the Ravens tried to find their footing. He threw a bad interception to Malcolm Butler as the offense sputtered. But the Ravens’ first drive of the second quarter would result in a field goal and the second drive would result in the touchdown.

Jackson was 5-for-8 for 66 yards and had 58 rushing yards after the touchdown drive.

The third-year quarterback won the NFL MVP award last season as he led the league with 36 touchdown passes and put together a 1,000-yard rushing season. In 2020, he had 26 touchdown passes and 2,757 passing yards. He also had 1,005 rushing yards. In 2019 and 2020, he had seven rushing touchdowns.

He’s the first quarterback to have back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

But the Ravens need to get it done in the playoffs. The Ravens had two consecutive early exits, getting bounced from the postseason without winning any games. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2014 season.