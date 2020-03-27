Ravens' Lamar Jackson sues Amazon for allegedly hurting brand while listing unlicensed apparel on website

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday, claiming the retail conglomerate is selling unlicensed merchandise using his trademarks, name, image and likeness.

The NFL MVP is seeking compensation for the damages he claimed Amazon “inflicted upon him and his” company Era 8 Apparel, ESPN reported citing the lawsuit. Jackson also wants “the court to require Amazon to count sales it generated from merchandise that features Jackson's name, image or likeness and ban the website from offering such items without authorization,” according to the suit.

“Amazon is deliberately attempting to confuse and deceive the public that the infringing items are affiliated or endorsed by Lamar Jackson as a part of his brand to commercially exploit Lamar’s celebrity and notoriety for significant profit,” Ritter Chusid LLP, the law firm representing Jackson, said in a statement to the Baltimore Sun.

Jackson wants the apparel featuring “Lamarvelous,” “Action Jackson” and “Not bad for a running back” taken down from Amazon.

As of Friday morning, items containing the phrases were still listed on Amazon’s website.

Amazon has yet to respond to Jackson’s lawsuit.

In his second season with the Ravens, Jackson led Baltimore to the top of the AFC. He led the league with 36 touchdown passes and had 3,127 passing yards. He also rushed for 1,206 yards on 176 carries and had seven touchdowns.

Baltimore was knocked out of the divisional round of the playoffs.