Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson reaches out to photographer he ran over during game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have a physically tough exterior but proved Wednesday he has a heart of gold.

Jackson told reporters he reached out to the photographer he collided with on the sidelines of the Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He was seen running from a defender when he was pushed later and ran right into the photographer on the sideline.

The second-year star picked up the photographer, who was later identified as Shelley Lipton, and gave her a hug before he jogged back to the huddle.

“They're human beings, too,” he said, according to ESPN. “We're moving fast and get physical out there on the field, and we're coming full speed and she's sitting down taking pictures. I know that kind of hurt. I had to make sure she was all right.”

Lipton, a Pittsburgh-area photographer, posted a photo on Twitter of Jackson stiff-arming linebacker T.J. Watt before scrambling away and into her.

Jackson finished the game 19-for-28 passing with 161 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He also had five sacks in the game. He also added 70 rushing yards on 14 carries in the game. His 14 carries were the most attempts since the team’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

It was one of the worst games Jackson has had this season after completely slaughtering the Miami Dolphins in the first game of the season. The three interceptions and five sacks in the game were the most he has recorded all season long.

Jackson has 11 touchdown passes on the season and five total interceptions. He also has 1,271 passing yards this season.

Baltimore pulled out the win, 26-23 in overtime.