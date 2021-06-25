Ravens' Lamar Jackson negotiating extension with mom's help, NFL insider says

Lamar Jackson is raising "eyebrows" around the league after reportedly choosing to represent himself – with the help of his mom – in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens .

Jackson, 24, is expected to sign a major contract extension this offseason but he’s taking a chance negotiating a new deal without an agent and with his mom, Felicia Jones, acting as his "business partner," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday.

"Agents a lot of times sort of act as the buffer for teams to players," Rapoport said. "So if you're really pissed off about some counter-offer, you scream at the agent and talk about why you're going to put him out of business or whatever you want to say and the player generally has no idea and the relationship is good. It is a little different with Lamar Jackson because it is his mom acting as his business partner."

"Lamar is seeing the same sort of eyebrows raised from the agent community, and from players as well, because his mother is doing it," he continued.

"There's a lot of pressure. It is unbelievably difficult. The stakes are incredibly high because if you lock yourself into a bad deal you could cost yourself tens of millions of dollars. It has happened."

But this isn’t new territory for Jones. According to CBS Sports , Jones represented Jackson when he first entered the league and helped finalize his rookie deal.

