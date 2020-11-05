Ravens' Lamar Jackson takes the blame for Marquise Brown's frustration after deleted tweet

Just days after Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown criticized Lamar Jackson in a since-deleted post on social media, the young quarterback took responsibility for Brown’s frustrations.

The Ravens came close to handing the Pittsburgh Steelers their first lost of the season on Sunday but were unsuccessful. Despite being second in the AFC North, Brown has not been pleased with his numbers and he took to Twitter after the game to seemingly blame Jackson.

"What's the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)” the tweet read.

Brown took the post down after coach John Harbaugh texted him but Jackson seemed more understanding of the second-year wideout’s frustrations.

"That's one of our key players to our offense," he told the media on Wednesday. "I want to get him the ball, the easiest way and fastest way we can. I have to do a better job of getting it to him."

Brown leads the Ravens in receptions with 27 and receiving yards with 397 but at 44 targets this season, he ranks 44th in the league. He was only targeted two times in Sunday’s 28-24 loss.

Jackson will have his work cut out for him when the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts after coming off one of his worst performances of the season. Four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions will be on his mind as he moves forward.

"I get over it but it's going to always be on my mind because we lost that game and I hate having turnovers," Jackson said. "But you have to move on. Just like during the game, if I have a turnover I keep it going, go on to the next drive. I can't dwell on it, I have to move forward. That's what I'm doing now. The game is over with."