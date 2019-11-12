Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson leaves John Harbaugh stunned: 'You changed the game'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a highlight-reel performance in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and coach John Harbaugh recognized his greatness.

Jackson has been compared to former NFL quarterback Michael Vick with his on-field abilities, but others have argued that the league has never seen a player like him before. The second-year star threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown in the 49-13 victory.

His performance included a touchdown run that left Harbaugh in awe and the coach let Jackson know it on the bench. Harbaugh was miked up for the game and the moment was shared on Twitter by the Ravens.

“You changed the game, man,” Harbaugh said. “You know how many little kids in this country are gonna be wearing No. 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?”

Jackson responded: “I can’t wait to see it. When I get older ... but right now I gotta get to the Super Bowl.”

Through nine games this season, Jackson has thrown for 2,036 yards, 15 touchdown passes and only five interceptions leading the Ravens to a 7-2 record. His 702 rushing yards are the most on the Ravens. He has six rushing touchdowns on the season, two behind running back Mark Ingram.

Baltimore hosts the Houston Texans this coming Sunday.