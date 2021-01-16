Ravens' Lamar Jackson hits head hard on turf, ruled out for rest of playoff game

Quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his head during the Baltimore Ravens’ divisional-round NFL playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night and did not return.

Jackson was hurt at the end of the third quarter when his head hit the turf and his neck snapped backward. He walked to the locker room under his own power and was put into the league's concussion protocol. As the clock ticked down, the Ravens announced Jackson was done for the game.

Rookie backup QB Tyler Huntley game into the game for Jackson with the Ravens down 17-3.

Jackson was injured on the drive after he threw a Pick Six to Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. The defensive back returned the ball 101 yards for a touchdown, tying a playoff record. The score put Buffalo up two touchdowns.

Jackson was 14-for-24 with 162 passing yards and the interception to Johnson. He also had 34 yards on the ground on nine carries.

Baltimore’s only score came on a Justin Tucker field goal. But Tucker had already missed two field goals earlier in the game.

Jackson helped the Ravens beat Tennessee in last week's wild-card game. He was 17-for-24 with 179 passing yards and an interception. He had 136 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. It was his first-career playoff win after getting eliminated the two previous seasons in their first games.