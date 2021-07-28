Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards test positive for coronavirus

Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards tested positive for the coronavirus, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday as the team begins to prepare for the 2021 season.

Harbaugh said Jackson and Edwards will be placed in the NFL’s COVID protocol and added that was the extent to which he could comment.

It’s unclear whether Jackson and Edwards were vaccinated. The star quarterback declined to talk about whether he was vaccinated in June.

"Just like everyone in society, it’s their decision, keeping that to themselves," he said at minicamp in June, via the Baltimore Sun. "But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from COVID, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it."

ESPN reported Edwards will miss 10 days of training camp.

The Ravens coaching staff and general manager Eric DeCosta are fully vaccinated.

The NFL released a memo to teams last week on new league rules regarding coronavirus.

Those who do test positive and have received the vaccine will be able to return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Those without the vaccine will have to abide by the 2020 policy, which includes a 10-day quarantine.

Also, vaccinated players who come in contact with an infected person will not have to quarantine while unvaccinated players must enter a five-day quarantine.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.