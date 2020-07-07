Ravens' Lamar Jackson to host community event in Florida despite spike in COVID-19 cases

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will host an annual community event in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., this weekend despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Jackson posted a flyer for “Funday with LJ” to his Instagram on Monday letting fans know he has no intention of canceling the event, which is in its third year.

“Come join me at our annual LJ’S Funday. Face mask must be worn NO EXCEPTION,” his caption read.

The event will take place at McNair Park on Saturday and Sunday and will feature flag football, water slides and other outdoor activities. In addition to wearing face masks, a waiver must be signed for children to participate.

Jackson’s announcement for the event comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases.

In Broward County, where the event is scheduled to be held, there have been more than 17,000 positive coronavirus cases and 394 deaths, according to Florida health officials.

There are more than 200,000 coronavirus cases statewide and about 3,800 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.