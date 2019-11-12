Baltimore Ravens debut Heisman Package with three former college football stars

The Baltimore Ravens gave the Cincinnati Bengals, and the rest of the NFL, a new look on offense when they debuted their so-called "Heisman Package."

Lamar Jackson lined up under center in the second quarter with running backs Mark Ingram on his right and Robert Griffin III on his left. Each of the players had won the Heisman Trophy when they were in college.

Jackson faked the handoff to Ingram and ran an option play with Griffin. He pitched the ball to the former Baylor Bears quarterback and he galloped for a first down and more.

The Ravens would later score a touchdown on the drive to go up 21-3 on the Bengals.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the trio had been pushing the idea of the package for the last few weeks and Ingram ratcheted up the pressure on coaches to debut it.

“That was dope,” Jackson said, according to the newspaper. “Everybody went for Mark. I tried to let [Bengals defensive back Alonzo Dennard] commit to me. He didn’t. He did a great job with that. And I just let RG do his thing.”

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 with the Louisville Cardinals, Mark Ingram won the trophy in 2009 as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Griffin won it in 2011 with Baylor.