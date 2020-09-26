Ravens to allow family members of players, coaches and front office staff into stadium for Chiefs game

The Baltimore Ravens will have fans in the stands Monday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs for the third game of the NFL season, the organization announced Friday.

Baltimore will have 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff at MT&T Bank Stadium in preparation for having fans later in the season.

“This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “Ultimately, we all want to do what’s in the best interest of our community. We appreciate the guidance that Governor [Larry] Hogan and Mayor [Bernard “Jack”] Young have provided.”

To qualify to be at a game, family members must be living in the same household as a player, coach or staff member, must wear a mask and must follow government, team and league health protocols.

Several teams, including the Chiefs, already had a limited number of fans in their games this season. The Dallas Cowboys had more than 21,000 fans in attendance for their opening game last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Some teams will not have fans the entire season due to the coronavirus outbreak.