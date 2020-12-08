Ravens' Dez Bryant scratched for Cowboys game after positive COVID-19 test, launches Twitter rant

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after he was pulled from warmups and tested positive for COVID-19.

Less than an hour before their game against the Cowboys, Bryant left the field and the team announced that he was removed from play due to an illness. Bryant immediately took his thoughts to Twitter to voice his frustrations.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my sh-- come back positive... I tested positive for Covid,” Bryant wrote. “The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine.... this sh-- do not make sense to me.”

Bryant followed that up with another tweet shortly after.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this," he wrote.

“Since I tested positive for Covid before the game do the game stop or go on? @NFL,” Bryant said before sending out a final tweet saying, “I’m about to drink some wine and cope....”

Bryant, who played eight years for the Cowboys before being released in April 2018, joined the Ravens in October, and he was looking forward to squaring off against his former team for the first time in his career. Unfortunately for Bryant, he was unable to show the Cowboys that they made a mistake getting rid of him.

The Ravens appeared to be past an outbreak of COVID-19 that caused 23 players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was activated Monday, along with several other players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.