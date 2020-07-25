Ravens' D.J. Fluker alleges he's victim of domestic abuse; longtime girlfriend arrested on assault charges

The longtime girlfriend of Baltimore Ravens’ D.J. Fluker was arrested earlier this month for an alleged incident of domestic violence, something the veteran offensive lineman claims has happened in the past.

Police were called to the couple’s home in Reisterstown, Maryland on July 13 after Fluker claimed that his girlfriend Kimberly Davis, with whom he shares a child with, punched him in the nose during an argument over social media, FOX 45 reported, citing police documents.

Once on the scene, police observed blood coming from the NFL player’s nose.

Davis reportedly told police that she poked Fluker in the nose after he called her a bad mother, adding that she didn’t intend to hurt him and that her fingernails could have scratched him causing him to bleed.

She was taken into custody and was charged with second-degree assault and destruction of property.

But Fluker told police that night that it wasn’t the first time he’s been a victim of domestic abuse.

According to police documents, the couple was involved in another heated argument on June 29 but Fluker never filed a police report at the time. Video obtained by FOX 45 appears to show the graphic dispute where a woman, whose face has been blurred out, appears to be assaulting Fluker as he records.

The pair can be heard arguing over the ability to take care of a child. A police report was filed after the fact.

The Ravens said in a statement to FOX 45 that they are aware of the incident.

“We have been in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

This isn’t the first time the organization has had to address incidents of domestic abuse involving its players.

In May reports emerged that safety Earl Thomas had been held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina Thomas.

She was arrested on April 13 for allegedly holding a loaded pistol “less than a foot” from the seven-time Pro Bowler’s head after tracking him using Snapchat to a rental home in Austin, where she found him in bed with another woman.

Thomas addressed the issue on social media and just weeks later it appeared that the two had reconciled after Thomas showed off a flashy new necklace his wife had gifted him for his birthday.