Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Ravens coach offers odd praise for Chargers' Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is putting together MVP-caliber season through five games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Baltimore Ravens will have a tough task defending Justin Herbert’s passing attack when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about Herbert, who is fourth in passing yards with 1,576 and tied for third in passing touchdowns with 13. Martindale said Herbert was "one of those guys that could throw a strawberry through a battleship," according to the Baltimore Sun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens got down early against the Indianapolis Colts before Lamar Jackson led the comeback victory. Martindale said some of the younger defensive players may be doing too much.

"It's the full gamut of recognizing different schemes and getting downhill and reacting faster to different kinds of schemes. When the ball's snapped, if they're slow to it, you're going to see the results that you see. They just have to react faster, attack, and then once they get there they need to tackle," he added, via the team’s website.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

THE NFL FORMULA FOR WINNING A DIVISION TITLE IS BECOMING CLEAR

"In [Patrick Queen’s] case, it's a young, fast player that's trying to do everybody else's job and he needs to do his. He's trying to make every play. Just make the play he's supposed to make and we'll be good as a defense."

Los Angeles is entering the game sixth in points scored and seventh in yards gained while Baltimore is 14th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed.

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021, in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herbert has gained some MVP consideration over the first five weeks of the season. He led the Chargers to a big win last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com