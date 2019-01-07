Expand / Collapse search
Ravens, Chargers fans fight in stands during NFL playoff game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

With the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers locked in a tight contest on the field Sunday, fans from each team were engaged in a brutal fight in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium -- leading to a horrifying, multi-row fall that was caught on video.

A man in a Ravens jersey was seen on video apparently punching another man in Chargers gear, according to CBS Baltimore. One fan falls a few rows down during the fight.

Police arrived quickly to break up the altercation. It wasn’t immediately clear if arrests were made.

The Chargers ended up defeating the Ravens, 23-17. Los Angeles will now play at the defending AFC-champion New England Patriots on Sunday.

