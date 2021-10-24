Ravens' broadcast interrupted by fan trying to climb into booth looking for a drink

Fans listening to the Baltimore Ravens radio broadcast of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals may have noticed an odd interruption when a fan attempted to climb into the booth looking for a drink.

Gerry Sandusky and Obafemi "Femi" Ayanbadejo were covering the game for WBAL when Ayanbadejo began frantically shouting "What are you doing?" late in the first quarter.

While it may have initially sounded like he was talking about players on the field, Sandusky revealed after a few moments of dead air that a fan, who identified herself as a veteran, was looking for an adult beverage.

"If you were listening, you heard Femi say ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth," Sandusky explained. "She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’"

"Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game," Ayanbadejo added. "I might make some cocktails at home, but this is not the time or place."

"You just never know who is going to pop up or show up on game day," Sandusky joked.

Baltimore was trailing 27-17 at the end of the third quarter.