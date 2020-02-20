Baltimore Ravens' Bradley Bozeman crushes food challenge at Texas restaurant

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman crushed a food challenge at a Texas steakhouse Wednesday night.

Bozeman, a 317-pound lineman who is about to enter his third season with the Ravens, participated in the challenge at The Big Texans Steak Ranch in Amarillo.

The challenge included eating a 72-ounce steak, shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad and a buttered roll in under an hour. Bozeman completed the mission with 10 minutes to spare and received a free T-shirt from the event, which read: “I Ate It All!”

“That was definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to eat,” Bozeman told TMZ Sports.

Bozeman said that he and his wife Nikki went to the restaurant as they were on their speaking tour across the U.S. to educate young students about the effects of bullying.

Baltimore drafted the 25-year-old in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of Alabama. He played in 14 games and started one during the 2018 season. He played and started all 16 games in 2019.

He has two more seasons remaining on his rookie season.

Baltimore finished 14-2 last season and was one of the best teams in the NFL. However, they fell in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs to the Tennessee Titans.