Raptors' Williams wins NBA Sixth Man Award

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Toronto Raptors guard Lou Williams was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

Williams, in his 10th NBA season and first with the Raptors, received 78 first-place votes and a total of 502 points in balloting from a panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada.

Boston's Isaiah Thomas finished second with 324 points and 33 first-place votes, while two-time winner Jamal Crawford of the Los Angeles Clippers was third with 131 points. Crawford was last year's winner.

Williams, the first Raptor to win the award, averaged a career-high 15.5 points this season in 80 games, all off the bench. He helped the Raptors to a franchise-record 49 wins and an Atlantic Division title.

The 28-year-old veteran led or tied for the team lead in scoring 18 times, second-most in the league for a reserve. The Raptors were 14-4 in those games.

To be eligible, players must have come off the bench in more games than they started.