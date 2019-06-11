Raptors urge some fans to stop cheering Durant’s injury

Some Toronto Raptors on Monday were seen urging fans to stop cheering after Warriors star Kevin Durant fell down with an apparent Achilles injury that will sideline him for the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Durant's fall came midway through the second quarter of Game 5, as he tried to get past the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka. As Durant writhed in pain on the floor, the crowd cheering became more apparent.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry could be seen motioning for the fans to stop before checking on Durant. Other players from both teams followed Lowry’s lead.

Their cheers caught the attention of the commentators who said: “I don’t like to hear the fans cheering.”

Comments on social media poured in, condemning some in the crowd.

“Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man #Disgusting,” tweeted Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Obviously he doesn’t reflect all Raptors fans, but this guy on the baseline waving goodbye to Kevin Durant … what is wrong with you???” wrote Jimmy Spencer.

“Watching Raptors fans cheer KD went down makes me sick,” wrote another user.

But not all Raptors took part in mocking Durant’s injuries. Others gave a standing ovation and chanted “KD,” as Durant was assisted off the court.

Despite the setback, the Warriors narrowly won Game 5 Monday night with a 106-105 victory over the Raptors. Game 6 is Thursday at Oracle Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.