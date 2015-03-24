Raptors pull away from Jazz

Toronto, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 17 and 14 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Utah Jazz 111-93 on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry posted 19 points for the Raptors, who were coming off a home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

"It's always important to bounce back. That's a tough team we played. We needed a bounce-back game," Lowry said.

Derrick Favors tallied 18 points and six boards, Enes Kanter netted 18 points and Alec Burks provided 10 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, which has dropped five of its last seven contests.

"They're a very good team and tough to defend when they get going," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Gordon Hayward's dunk staked Utah to an 83-82 edge with 8:05 left in the fourth before Toronto seized control with a 12-2 run.

Greivis Vasquez and Patrick Patterson sandwiched 3-pointers around two Kanter free throws before Lou Williams capped the surge with a fadeaway jumper for a 94-85 Raptors advantage.

Utah never got within less than eight the rest of the way.

Toronto raced out to an 8-2 start, but an 11-4 Utah flurry gave it a 13-12 edge midway through the frame.

The Jazz led 25-23 after a quarter of play and 49-46 at the break.

A pair of Toronto spurts highlighted the third quarter, with DeRozan netting six points during an 8-2 swing, including a driving finger roll to cap it and give the Raptors a 60-55 lead with 7:46 to go in the frame.

Utah put in the next five points before a 9-2 Raptors flurry created some distance. Terrence Ross threw down a Lowry alley-oop pass to finish it off stake Toronto to a 69-62 cushion.

The Raptors took a 76-72 margin into the fourth.

Game Notes

Raptors coach Dwane Casey tied Lenny Wilkins for second on the all-time Toronto wins list with 113 ... Toronto has won 32 straight games when leading after three quarters ... Toronto shot 51.2 percent (43-of-84) from the field, while Utah was 44 percent (33-of-75) from the floor ... The Raptors had just eight turnovers.