Raptors’ Kyle Lowry crashes into crowd, gets shoved by fan during Game 3

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry went flying into courtside fans while chasing a loose ball in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday -- and got a shove back.

The violent collision came amid the Raptors’ 123-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors, which gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Video shows Lowry tumbling over the first-row seats of Oakland’s Oracle Arena – where tickets run upwards of $20,000 – and then receiving a light shove from a fan seated nearby.

A visibly perturbed Lowry could be seen trying to communicate with the ref about what the fan had just done. The game, however, continued without incident.

Game 4 will be on Friday at Oracle Arena.