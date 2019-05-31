Raptors fan sets off 3 a.m. fireworks outside Warriors hotel prior to Game 1

A basketball fan set off fireworks outside of a Toronto hotel apparently in an effort to keep the opposing team from getting a good night’s sleep before the NBA Finals - and the video was posted to Instagram.

In the video, the fan can be seen setting off the pyrotechnics near the St. Regis Hotel where the Golden State Warriors were staying before quickly running away. “I did it for the city,” the fan wrote on the post.

The fireworks prank appears to have fallen flat with the team, though, who said they must have been too high up in the hotel to hear anything, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"Damn I think we were too high up In The sky to hear those," Kevin Durant commented on Instagram. "Weak a-- fireworks," teammate Quinn Cook wrote. "We ain't hear that s---."

The Raptors ended up beating the Warriors 118 to 109.