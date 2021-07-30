Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Australia's Aron Baynes out of Olympics after freak bathroom accident

Baynes, who plays for the Toronto Raptors, was determined to have a 'more serious' injury than previously thought

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Australia’s men’s basketball team will be without Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes after he fell in the bathroom, exacerbating an on-the-court injury he suffered during Wednesday night’s victory over Italy. 

Baynes, 34, suffered a neck injury during the second half of the game but shortly after, his Olympic journey would come to an unfortunate end when he slipped in the bathroom and fell, making his injury worse. 

US SWIMMER MICHAEL ANDREW EXPLAINS REFUSAL TO WEAR MASK FOLLOWING OLYMPIC EVENT

"It was a complicated series of events," AOC Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Hughes told reporters, via The Australian. "He did suffer an injury during the match on the court, and then he slipped in the bathroom and suffered further injury."

Australia's Aron Baynes, top, shoots over Nigeria's Ekpe Udoh during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Aris Messinis/Pool Photo via AP)

Australia's Aron Baynes, top, shoots over Nigeria's Ekpe Udoh during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Aris Messinis/Pool Photo via AP)

Hughes continued: "It became apparent to the medical staff that this was a bit more serious than just an average injury."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baynes said in a statement through the team that he was "disappointed" with his early departure. 

"I along with the rest of the team have been working so hard in our quest for a historic Olympic medal and I am gutted that I can’t complete the journey with the boys, but I have every confidence that they will get the job done."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team said that Baynes underwent a series of tests and is expected to recover in the coming weeks. 

Australia is leading Group B with a 2-0 record. They are set to play Germany on Saturday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.