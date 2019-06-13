Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennis
Published

Raonic edges Tsonga to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals

Associated Press
Canada's Milos Raonic returns the ball to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their match at the ATP tennis event in Stuttgart, Germanany Wednesday June 12, 2019. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)

Canada's Milos Raonic returns the ball to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their match at the ATP tennis event in Stuttgart, Germanany Wednesday June 12, 2019. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)

Milos Raonic edged past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) Wednesday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

Raonic, who lost last year's final to Roger Federer and also needed a tiebreaker to get past Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday, hit 24 aces to beat Tsonga in 2 hours, 27 minutes.

The sixth-seeded Canadian next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.

Also Wednesday, Lucas Pouille upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff eased to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Rain delayed the start of play for 3½ hours at the grass-court tournament.