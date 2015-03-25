Raonic advances to Rogers Cup final

Milos Raonic will crack the Top 10 Emirates ATP Rankings on Monday after beating fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the semifinals of the Rogers Cup.

The 11th-seeded Raonic outlasted Pospisil by a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) margin on Saturday.

The last ATP semifinal with two Canadians was in 1990 at Rio de Janeiro, where Andrew Sznajder lost in the final and Martin Wostenholme was beaten in the semis.

The 22-year-old Raonic, who holds a 4-3 mark in title matches, will try to become the first Canadian to win here since 1958 when Robert Bedard defeated American Whitney Reed in the final.

Raonic will face either two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic or fourth- seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain in Sunday's final.

The 2013 Rogers Cup champion will earn $547,300.