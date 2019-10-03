Rangers player wipes out on ice before hockey game

The New York Rangers' Lias Andersson is going to need to hone his ice skating skills if he expects to stay on the roster.

The second-year center, who hails from Sweden, tripped over a wire during player introductions just before Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden.

Andersson appeared to not notice a cord while skating to his teammates before falling onto the ice on his left arm.

As the No. 7th pick in the 2017 NHL draft, the Rangers are hoping he can help the team take a step forward this season.