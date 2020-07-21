Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux suspended two games for controversial hit

So the number of games the depth-challenged Rangers will be without Brendan Lemieux for the qualifying series against Carolina is two.

That’s the length of the suspension the NHL has handed down in the aftermath of the winger’s elbow to the head of Colorado’s unsuspecting winger Joonas Donskoi at 17:08 of the third period in the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime defeat in Colorado during the club’s final game on March 11.

Chances are Lemieux, who is considered a repeat offender after having previously been suspended while with Winnipeg for an elbow to the head of Florida’s Vincent Trocheck in a Nov. 2, 2018, match in Helsinki, would have received a five-game regular-season sentence. If one applies the informal and unwritten one-for-three rule, then Lemieux could perhaps have escaped with only missing the Aug. 1 opener.

But the league was not likely to give the benefit of the doubt to Lemieux, who was fined $2,000 earlier in this season for an elbow to the head of Cody Glass in Las Vegas on Dec. 8.

