Randy Moss reveals his list of best NFL wide receivers of all time; one great apparently disagrees

NFL legend Randy Moss put out his own rankings as to who is the best wide receiver of all time and rattled at least one all-time great in the process.

Moss -- who played for five teams between 1998 and 2012 and recorded 15,292 passing yards, 156 touchdowns and 982 catches and was a part of the undefeated New England Patriots regular season team in 2007 -- revealed the standings on Terrell Owens’ podcast Wednesday.

"I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second," Moss said, even though neither of them won any Super Bowl titles during their careers.

"I would put Jerry [Rice] probably third or fourth. I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political. You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys given contracts or you’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football."

Owens noted that Rice never played with a bad quarterback as he was mostly playing with Joe Montana and Steve Young, two Hall of Famers.

"I don’t want the fans and the people watching your podcast to get it messed up that we dislike or discredit anything Jerry Rice was able to do or ever accomplish," Moss said. "I don’t want people to think myself and T.O. is slandering or bashing anything Jerry did, because Jerry was at the top."

Moss caught the attention of Rice, it seemed. The former San Francisco 49ers star broke down the stats in a now-deleted Instagram post and said "You just got Mossed," according to Pro Football Talk.

Rice noted that he had more seasons (21 to 14), receptions (1,549 to 982), yards (22,895 to 15,292), touchdowns (197 to 156), Super Bowl victories (3 to 0) and Super Bowl MVPs (1 to 0).