Randy Arozarena delivers electric performance in Rays' ALDS Game 1 win

Randy Arozarena was in full playoff mode on Thursday night.

The electric Tampa Bay Rays left fielder was 1-for-2 with a home run and scored a run stealing home as the team defeated the Boston Red Sox, 5-0, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Arozarena continued his playoff tear.

According to Sarah Langs, Arozarena ranks toward the top for most home runs in a 19-game span in the postseason with 11 between 2020 and 2021. Only Babe Ruth had more between 1923 and 1932 with 12. Arozarena is tied with Carlos Beltran, Jim Thome and a separate Ruth mark from 1926 to 1932.

He was also the first player to steal home in a postseason game since Javy Baez did it in the National League Championship Series in 2016.

Arozarena was the 2020 American League Championship Series MVP when he hit four home runs against the Houston Astros. Last year, he finished with 10 total home runs. He appears to be in full force again early in this postseason.

Nelson Cruz hit a home run off the catwalk at Tropicana Stadium. Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz also contributed with an RBI each.

Buoying the offense was the pitching performance from Shane McClanahan. He went five innings and only allowed five hits.

Boston couldn’t get anything going against the tough Rays pitching. Eduardo Rodriguez was pulled from the game in the second inning after allowing two runs on two hits. Nick Pivetta was then tagged for three runs on four hits.

Christian Arroyo, Kyle Schwarber and Xander Bogaerts had two hits each but the team was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Game 2 is set for 7:02 p.m. ET on Friday.