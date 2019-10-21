Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley makes over-the-shoulder catch in return from injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley returned from injury Sunday and made his presence felt with authority, with a touchdown catch and 41 rushing yards in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Highlighting Gurley’s excellent day was the touchdown catch in the second quarter to give the Rams a six-point lead early against the Falcons.

Jared Goff lobbed a ball over Gurley’s head and the star running back somehow kept his concentration with a few defenders breathing down his neck and made the catch.

It was Gurley’s first receiving touchdown since last October, according to ESPN.

Gurley told reporters after the game it was “just a catch,” according to the Los Angeles Times. But Goff knew it was more than that – it was something the two had been perfecting for years.

“He and I have been working on that pass for the past three to four years,” Goff said. “To be honest, I don’t think we have ever connected on that route in a game, but to get the look that we wanted, to snap it on time and get it to Todd was exciting, and he made a great play.”

Goff finished with 268 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley (44) and Jamal Carter (35) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Rams won the game, 37-10, to move to 4-3 and snap their losing skid.

The Falcons dropped to 1-6 with the loss.

