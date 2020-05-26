Rams' Taylor Rapp goes on insane 18-hour workout to burn 10,000 calories

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is among the many NFL players trying to stay in shape while being prohibited from training at team facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rapp on Sunday shared pictures from his ridiculous bike ride and his attempt at trying to burn 10,000 calories. He completed the challenge in more than 18 hours.

PATRICK MAHOMES' FOUNDATION TO PROVIDE SCHOLARSHIPS TO FAMILIES OF US NAVY SEALS

“Yesterday I attempted a challenge where you try to burn 10,000 calories in one day. 125 miles biking (103 in one ride), 1.25 miles swimming, 4 miles hiking, 3 miles running, a short workout, and 7,300 feet of elevation later, #10kcaloriechallenge completed,” Rapp wrote.

Rapp completed the challenge in Washington state.

ROB GRONKOWSKI REVEALS WHY HE DECIDED TO COME OUT OF RETIREMENT

The 22-year-old is about to enter his second season with the Rams. Los Angeles selected Rapp in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Washington.

In 15 games in 2019, he recorded 100 total tackles, including 62 solo tackles. He also had two interceptions and returned one of those for a touchdown.

The Rams finished 9-7 last season and missed out on the playoffs. The defense was ranked 17th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rapp will play a pivotal role for the Rams in 2020 as the team hopes the defense can recover from a less-than-stellar 2019 campaign.