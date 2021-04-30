Rams stun fans with Roger Goodell portraits in beach-front war room

The Los Angeles Rams made their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in the second round on Friday night and when the cameras panned to the team's war room viewers weren’t disappointed.

Rams officials, including head coach Sean McVay, appeared to have a portrait of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on their wall.

The footage certainly raised eyebrows on social media as the team selected wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the No. 57 overall selection.

The Rams announced earlier this month they were converting a Malibu beach house into their draft war room. The house came with a big pool, an outdoor gazebo and a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean.

Rams general manager Les Snead was forced out of the beach house after testing positive for coronavirus. He was holed up in a draft "fort." It didn’t appear he had a Goodell portrait on hand.

As far as their selections go, Atwell was the first choice the Rams made between Thursday and Friday night.

In 2020, Atwell had 46 catches for 625 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games for Louisville. He will likely be one of the many targets Matthew Stafford will sling the ball to come the 2021 season.