Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's fiance Veronika Khomyn posts heartfelt message about engagement

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s fiancé Veronica Khomyn posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram on Thursday after the two recently announced their engagement.

McVay and Khomyn, a model, announced their engagement last weekend while the two were vacationing in France. The photo posted on Kohmyn’s Instagram Stories was followed by Thursday's picture.

LOS ANGELES RAMS COACH SEAN MCVAY ENGAGED TO LONGTIME MODEL GIRLFRIEND VERONIKA KHOMYN

“We’ve been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven’t had the time to make this post but...,” Khomyn wrote. “The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him...And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever. Here’s to our life together”

McVay and Khomyn started dating somewhere between 2011 and 2013 while he served as an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was a student at the time attending George Mason University.

DEION SANDERS' SON SHARES EPIC STORY ABOUT NFL LEGEND FATHER ATTENDING HIS YOUTH BASKETBALL GAME

Khomyn frequently posts pictures of her and her beau on Instagram.

Khomyn went viral during the playoffs last season when she unveiled a “McBae” shirt in support of the coach.

McVay became the youngest person to coach a Super Bowl at only 33 years old. However, his Rams would falter against the New England Patriots.

TOM BRADY REMINDS CRITICS HE STILL HAS IT WITH INSTAGRAM PICTURE

He took over the Rams prior to the 2016 season and was the youngest person to become an NFL head coach at just 30 years old.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.