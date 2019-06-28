Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's fiance Veronika Khomyn posts heartfelt message about engagement

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s fiancé Veronica Khomyn posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram on Thursday after the two recently announced their engagement.

McVay and Khomyn, a model, announced their engagement last weekend while the two were vacationing in France. The photo posted on Kohmyn’s Instagram Stories was followed by Thursday's picture.

LOS ANGELES RAMS COACH SEAN MCVAY ENGAGED TO LONGTIME MODEL GIRLFRIEND VERONIKA KHOMYN

“We’ve been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven’t had the time to make this post but...,” Khomyn wrote. “The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him...And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever. Here’s to our life together”

McVay and Khomyn started dating somewhere between 2011 and 2013 while he served as an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was a student at the time attending George Mason University.

DEION SANDERS' SON SHARES EPIC STORY ABOUT NFL LEGEND FATHER ATTENDING HIS YOUTH BASKETBALL GAME

Khomyn frequently posts pictures of her and her beau on Instagram.

Khomyn went viral during the playoffs last season when she unveiled a “McBae” shirt in support of the coach.

McVay became the youngest person to coach a Super Bowl at only 33 years old. However, his Rams would falter against the New England Patriots.

TOM BRADY REMINDS CRITICS HE STILL HAS IT WITH INSTAGRAM PICTURE

He took over the Rams prior to the 2016 season and was the youngest person to become an NFL head coach at just 30 years old.