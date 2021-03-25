Rams' Sean McVay 'routinely' yelled at Jared Goff leading up to Lions trade, report details

Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was shockingly traded to the Detroit Lions back in January but several sources close to the team revealed that tensions between Goff and head coach Sean McVay have been on the rise for the past two seasons.

More than two dozen sources, including Rams players, coaches and executives, told ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry in a report published on Wednesday that McVay "routinely" yelled at the former first-rounder in private and on the sidelines.

FALCONS LEGEND RODDY WHITE APOLOGIZES FOR ‘INSENSITIVE’ REMARKS DEFENDING TEXANS’ DESHAUN WATSON

"In the span of two seasons, routine coach and quarterback sideline squabbles turned into one-sided shouting matches, with McVay no longer holding back," the report read. "On the sideline, McVay would routinely yell at his quarterback, but some noticed there came a point when McVay wouldn't circle back to apologize. Some chalked it up to the competitive environment, others to McVay's inability to hide his frustration with Goff."

Goff was drafted No. 1 overall by the Rams in 2016. He would lead Los Angeles to two NFC West division titles, an NFC championship and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII. He signed a four-year, $134 million extension in 2019 but his performance began to quickly decline and in 2020 Goff and McVay seemed like they were completely on different pages.

"Sean got more involved, was tougher on Jared and didn't realize that he wasn't building him back up," a league source told ESPN of the pair’s relationship in 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It gradually became more hostile, with McVay cussing out Goff, and Goff would feel crushed," another source added.

Goff played in 15 games in 2020 and recorded 3,952 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. The Rams made it to the divisional round of the playoffs before falling to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The chemistry between the two was way off.

"McVay told people around him he felt as though he had to call every play perfectly for Goff," the report said. "And Goff felt increasingly micromanaged as McVay continuously ramped up the complexity of his offense in an attempt to outscheme the defense, a league source said."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The relationship had reached its boiling point and two weeks after the season ended Goff was traded to the Lions, along with a number of draft picks, in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff said after the deal was done.