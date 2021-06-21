Rams' Sean McVay raves about Matthew Stafford: 'This dude’s a bad MF-er'

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL in the offseason when they traded for Matthew Stafford in hopes he could elevate the team back to the Super Bowl.

As Stafford learns the new offense in camp, head coach Sean McVay gave the veteran quarterback a glowing review in an interview published in Monday Morning Quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Bro, this dude’s a bad MF-er," he said in the column. "Whatever people say about him, as good as it can be, he’s even better than advertised. It makes sense to him. The guy’s ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it’s pretty special and unique. And man, his feel for people, his authentic way of connecting with his teammates, his coaches, this guy, it’s great being around him."

Stafford, who surprisingly only has one Pro Bowl selection to his credit, played all 16 games in his final season with the Lions. He had 4,084 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE EXPLAINS WHY HE CHANGED TUNE ON COVID-19 VACCINE: 'I WAS DEFINITELY HESITANT'

He leads the reloaded Rams into a highly competitive NFC West.

McVay admitted that he knows the expectations are even higher for this Rams team.

"You’re not gonna run away from the expectations. Every single team in the NFL has one goal right now, and that’s to win a Super Bowl. And I believe the teams that know, and the teams that have actually accomplished that, they know that you only do that by being where your feet are planted. The one thing that I would say, there’s a belief in the ability to do what we want to be able to do. Now, you don’t do that unless you are where your feet are planted. But there’s a belief, there’s a confidence in the people you’re around," McVay said, adding that he wouldn’t ask for anything more than what he knew they could accomplish on the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles won its wild card game last season but lost in the divisional round to the Green Bay Packers.