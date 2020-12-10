Rams get revenge on Patriots in Super Bowl LIII rematch, maintain control of NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams needed a complete game to stymie the visiting New England Patriots in the teams’ Super Bowl LIII rematch and got just that Thursday night.

A big defensive effort and a rushing attack led by Cam Akers helped Los Angeles to its ninth win of the season, 24-3. It was their first regular-season matchup since 2016.

The rookie running back led the Rams with 171 rushing yards on 29 carries. It was the most rushing yards by a rookie since Jerome Bettis ran for 212 in Week 13 during the 1993 season against the New Orleans Saints. Akers didn’t score a touchdown while Bettis had one in his dominant performance.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had two touchdowns in the game. He scored his first from the goal line on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter. He then hit Cooper Kupp for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. He finished 16-for-25 with 138 passing yards and the touchdown. He threw one interception.

Kupp finished with five catches for 33 yards. Tyler Higbee two catches for 34 yards.

Los Angeles’ Kenny Young made a big play in the first half returning a Cam Newton pass for a touchdown. It was his first interception of the season. He also had one sack.

Newton finished 9-for-16 with 119 passing yards and was sacked four times.

The Rams moved to 9-4 on the season and still have a lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. The Rams also hold the tiebreaker for now on the Seahawks.

The Patriots drop to 6-7 on the season and fall a bit further out of the playoff race.