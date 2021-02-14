Rams' Matthew Stafford says 'there were a few teams' he didn't want to get traded to

New Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has spoken out.

Stafford, who had an interview with the Detroit Free Press, talked about a number of topics, including the report that eventually came out that he didn’t want to be traded to the New England Patriots. Stafford admitted that there were a number of teams that he didn’t want to play for, and he wanted to go to a team that was ready to compete for a championship.

"What’s accurate is -- and this is an incredible thing by [the Detroit Lions] -- I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship," Stafford explained. "And, you know, there were a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them."

MATTHEW STAFFORD, WIFE GIVE GENEROUS GIFT TO CITY OF DETROIT

Last season for the Lions, Stafford threw for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia, led Detroit to a 5-11 record, which resulted in a last-place finish in the NFC North.

Stafford will take over under center for the Rams in 2021. Los Angeles is starving to get back to the Super Bowl, and with Stafford at quarterback, the Rams believe that they upgraded at the position after trading away Jared Goff.

The Rams are loaded with talent on both sides of the football, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald, shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and offensive weapons like wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, and running back Cam Akers. With head coach Sean McVay running the show in Los Angeles, there’s no reason why the Stafford-led Rams can’t make noise in the NFC next season.